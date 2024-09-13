Fever Seek Redemption in Second Game this Week with Aces

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever (19-18) meet the Las Vegas Aces for the fourth and final time this regular season on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana dropped the first of two-consecutive home matchups against the Aces on Wednesday, 86-75, in front of another sold-out crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A win on Friday for Indiana would snap a 14-game losing streak to the Aces dating back to 2019. Only two regular-season games remain for Indiana after Friday night and Indiana enters Friday night still at the No. 6 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.

During Wednesday's loss against Las Vegas, Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Wednesday was Mitchell's 12th game in the last 14 in which she scored at least 20 points. Caitlin Clark added 16 points, six assists and three rebounds, but surpassed the 700-point mark to become the first player in league history to record 700 points and 300 assists in a single season. Mitchell and Clark also became the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to each record 100 made 3-pointers in the same season.

Aces center and two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson continued to show on Wednesday why she is the top contender for this year's Most Valuable Player award as she scored a game-high 27 points to break the WNBA single-season scoring record. Wilson enters Friday's matchup with 956 points on the season. Since returning from the Olympic break, Wilson, Mitchell and Clark have consistently ranked as top-three scorers in the league, all averaging at least 23.9 points per game. Wilson and Fever center Aliyah Boston are two of the top rebounders in the league, both averaging at least 9.1 rebounds per game. Clark continues to lead the league in assists, averaging 8.4 assists per game, while Aces guard Jackie Young sits in seventh place, averaging 5.4 assists per game.

The Fever will wrap up its six-game homestand and play its last regular season home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday against the Dallas Wings. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will broadcast locally on WALV.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces

Friday, Sept. 13

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

ION

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (19-18)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (19.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (19.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 8.4 apg)

Guard - Lexie Hull (5.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (14.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (10.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Las Vegas Aces (23-13)

Guard - Kelsey Plum (17.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 4.3 apg)

Guard - Chelsea Gray (7.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.9 apg)

Guard - Jackie Young (15.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.2 apg)

Center - A'ja Wilson (27.3 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 2.7 bpg)

Center - Kiah Stokes (1.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 0.9 bpg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: No injuries.

Las Vegas: No injuries.

