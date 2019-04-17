Senators Smash Franchise Records in 2018-19
April 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
While the Belleville Senators' goal of clinching a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs came a win short, the 2018-19 AHL season saw the Senators set a ton of new franchise records.
The team set new records for wins (37), points (82), overtime wins (7) and shootout wins (4) whilst also setting a new franchise record for goals scored with 228. Strangely enough, the Senators also conceded 228 goals, a new low for the team.
And who can forget the team's record breaking 17-game point streak?
While Belleville set lots of team records, a couple of players dominated the team's individual record books. Sens rookie Drake Batherson has his name over 20 current records including points in a season (62) and assists in a season (40) while also owning the team's record for points in a game with six as well as the longest point streak that hit 10 games earlier in the season.
Jack Rodewald set a new team record for goals in a season with 23 while Christian Wolanin's 31 points were a new high for a defenceman in a season.
Swedish netminder Marcus Hogberg smashed everyone goaltending record as his 21 wins, 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage are all new franchise marks.
The 2018-19 season also saw numerous Sens players win awards with Batherson collecting two CCM/AHL Player of the Week awards while Nick Paul also won one. Batherson also claimed February's CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month and was named an AHL All-Star, as was Wolanin.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2019
- Senators Smash Franchise Records in 2018-19 - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Recall Seven Players from Texas - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Zac Dalpe to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Canes Sign Pritchard to Entry-Level Contract - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.