More Roadrunners Attendance Milestones in 2018-19

April 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, concluded their third season of hockey in the Southern Arizona last week, putting a bow on another 68-game schedule.

To wrap up the 2018-19 season, 12,171 came to Tucson Arena last Friday and Saturday, including a sell out crowd of 6,521 in the season finale. The back-to-back set marks the highest attended Friday-Saturday weekend in three seasons of the Roadrunners in Tucson.

Over 150,000 fans came through the doors of Tucson Arena this season, becoming the most of any of the three seasons played here in Tucson. The club's average attendance of 4,294 fans-per-game is the highest attendance for a professional sports team in Tucson since at least 2002.

The Roadrunners also became just the second American Hockey League team since 2001 to increase attendance each year in the first three seasons in a market that did not have professional hockey the previous season.

"It is very exciting to see Tucson becoming a "Hockey Town" and to be a part of the overall growth of the sport of hockey in the state of Arizona," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "The fan base has truly become family to us and to be able to be a part of so many great moments with them is very rewarding."

Fans continue to flock to a full-season commitment to the Roadrunners, allowing the team to finish the season ranked second of all member teams in new full season ticket sales. Additionally, the club ranked #1 of all 31 AHL teams in recovered season tickets from the previous season.

Corporate sponsorship remains an area of strength for Tucson, rising to second in the AHL with a 43% increase in total corporate sponsorship, which includes corporate revenue, corporate tickets, and corporate trade (second highest season increase in the AHL).

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.