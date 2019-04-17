Alex Nedeljkovic Named AHL's Outstanding Goaltender

The American Hockey League today announced that the Checkers' Alex Nedeljkovic has won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as its outstanding goaltender for the 2018-19 season.

In his third professional campaign, Nedeljkovic, 23, posted a 34-9-5 record, giving him at least six more wins than any other goaltender, and also led the league with a 2.26 goals-against average. The Carolina Hurricanes' second-round pick in 2014 also tied for ninth in the league with a career-best .916 save percentage and tied for third with four shutouts.

A two-time AHL Goaltender of the Month award winner this season (January and March), Nedeljkovic also earned a spot on the league's First All-Star Team last week.

In addition to leading the league, the native of Parma, Ohio, set single-season franchise records for most wins and lowest goals-against average. Nedeljkovic, who also picked up the win in his first NHL start with the Hurricanes at Vancouver on Jan. 23, is the Checkers' career leader in wins (73) and shutouts (10).

Nedeljkovic and the regular-season champion Checkers will begin their Calder Cup Playoff run with Games 1 and 2 of their Atlantic Division Semifinal series against the Providence Bruins this Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (5:05 p.m.), respectively. The best-of-five series will then shift to Charlotte for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. followed by Games 4 and 5 on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m., if necessary.

