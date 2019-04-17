Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Cameron Gaunce to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released forward Nick Bligh from his professional tryout contract.

Gaunce, 29, skated in two games with the Lightning during the 2018-19 regular season, posting seven penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating. Gaunce made his Lightning debut on April 1 against the Ottawa Senators, recording seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound defenseman has appeared in 34 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Bolts over four seasons, registering two goals and five points to go along with 43 penalty minutes.

The Sudbury, Ontario native also appeared in 59 AHL games with the Crunch this season, recording 10 goals and 46 points to go along with 65 penalty minutes. He ranks first among all Syracuse defensemen for goals, assists and points. Gaunce ranks tied for seventh among AHL defensemen for points. Gaunce has also notched five power-play goals. Gaunce has skated in 594 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins, Portland Pirates and Texas Stars, collecting 34 goals and 217 points. He helped the Texas Stars win the Calder Cup in 2014, skating in 18 postseason games, recording four assists and a plus-6 rating.

Gaunce was originally drafted by Colorado in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft.

