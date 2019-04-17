Dallas Stars Recall Seven Players from Texas
April 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled the following seven players from the Texas Stars. The following players will join the Dallas Stars who are set for game 4 of their best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PLAYER POSITION
Joel Hanley Defenseman
Dillon Heatherington Defenseman
Gavin Bayreuther Defenseman
Denis Gurianov Right Wing
Joel L'Esperance Center
Nicholas Caamano Right Wing
Adam Mascherin Left Wing
Dallas won game one of the series but trail Nashville 2-1 overall. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center tonight.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be back in Cedar Park for the 2019-2020 season. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2019
- Senators Smash Franchise Records in 2018-19 - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Stars Recall Seven Players from Texas - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Zac Dalpe to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Canes Sign Pritchard to Entry-Level Contract - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.