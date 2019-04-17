Dallas Stars Recall Seven Players from Texas

April 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled the following seven players from the Texas Stars. The following players will join the Dallas Stars who are set for game 4 of their best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

PLAYER POSITION

Joel Hanley Defenseman

Dillon Heatherington Defenseman

Gavin Bayreuther Defenseman

Denis Gurianov Right Wing

Joel L'Esperance Center

Nicholas Caamano Right Wing

Adam Mascherin Left Wing

Dallas won game one of the series but trail Nashville 2-1 overall. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center tonight.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be back in Cedar Park for the 2019-2020 season. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.