Flames Recall Ten Players from Stockton
April 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled the following ten players from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League:
Foo, Spencer (C) Lomberg, Ryan (LW)
Gawdin, Glenn (C) Parsons, Tyler (G)
Graovac, Tyler (C) Phillips, Matthew (RW)
Hogstrom, Marcus (D) Robinson, Buddy (RW)
Lazar, Curtis (RW/C) Valiev, Rinat (D)
Calgary's active roster now consists of 38 players (4G - 12D - 22F).
