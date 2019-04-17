Flames Recall Ten Players from Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled the following ten players from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League:

Foo, Spencer (C) Lomberg, Ryan (LW)

Gawdin, Glenn (C) Parsons, Tyler (G)

Graovac, Tyler (C) Phillips, Matthew (RW)

Hogstrom, Marcus (D) Robinson, Buddy (RW)

Lazar, Curtis (RW/C) Valiev, Rinat (D)

Calgary's active roster now consists of 38 players (4G - 12D - 22F).

