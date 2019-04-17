Blue Jackets Assign Center Zac Dalpe to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, assigned forward Zac Dalpe to Cleveland. A 6'2", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Paris, ON, Dalpe, 29, posted one assist and a +1 rating in one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season and added 33-22-55 with 43 penalty minutes and a +17 rating in 55 appearances for Cleveland, leading the Monsters in goals (33), points (55) and power-play goals (10) this year.

Originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Dalpe supplied 12-13-25 with 36 penalty minutes and a -30 rating in 141 career NHL appearances for Carolina, the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Columbus spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-19. In 360 AHL appearances for the Albany River Rats, Charlotte Checkers, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Iowa Wild and Cleveland spanning parts of ten seasons from 2010-19, Dalpe tallied 141-130-271 with 176 penalty minutes and a +18 rating. Dalpe was named to the 2010-11 AHL All-Rookie Team and was selected to participate in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to his professional career, Dalpe contributed 34-36-70 with 44 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 76 NCAA appearances for Ohio State spanning two seasons with the Buckeyes from 2008-10.

Next up for the Monsters, it's game one of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final Series vs. the Syracuse Crunch with full coverage, live from War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY underway Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters' first-round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of five) is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 19th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20th- Cleveland at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23rd - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

-The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 4 - Thursday, April 25th - Syracuse at Cleveland- 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 5 - Saturday, April 27th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

* If necessary

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

