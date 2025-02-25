Senators in Striking Distance of Playoff Spot After Another Dramatic Extra-Time Win in Cleveland

The Belleville Senators are headed back across the border with four points and had a successful stay in Cleveland to cap their four-game road trip. After two losses in Utica against the Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) and the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) to start the road swing, the Senators finished with back-to-back extra-time wins against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), including a 2-1 overtime win on Monday night at Rocket Arena.

Like Sunday afternoon, Monday's game began as a low-offence and low-scoring affair. Unlike Sunday, it was Cleveland counting first, when former Ottawa Senators Dylan Gambrell carried the puck down the left side on a two-on-one and lifted a backhander past Leevi Merilainen at 4:03. The Monsters took that lead to the break despite being outshot 7-2 by Belleville in the period. The downside for Belleville in the frame came when Cleveland's Jake Gaudet crashed the Senators' net, and his skate came up and kicked Merilainen in the mask. The young Finnish netminder would have to leave the game and was replaced by Malcolm Subban.

The Senators would fire 14 shots on Zach Sawchenko in the second period and would find a hole in the Monsters' netminder to even the game at one.

Stephen Halliday did some outstanding work along the boards, fighting off a couple of Monsters players, before feeding the puck across the crease to Cole Reinhardt, who counted his ninth of the season in his first game back from a short National Hockey League recall. Subban stopped all 10 Monsters shots he saw in the second.

Belleville came out with a flurry in the third period but couldn't beat Sawchenko on any of their 18 shots in the period, sending the game to overnight for the second consecutive game. There would be no shootout on Monday night, though. After a couple of possession exchanges and a blocked shot by Zack Ostapchuk, the Senators rushed the other way. Angus Crookshank fed defender Jeremy Davies, who put an end to the game 1:31 into the extra period.

The Senators return home to CAA Arena for matchups against the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets).

Fast Facts:

The Senators outshot the Monsters 40-16. Belleville's 16 shots against ties their 2024-25 season low.

#4 Jeremy Davies scored his eighth goal of the season in overtime and was named the game's first star.

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had a game-high five shots on net.

#9 Angus Crookshank notched his 15th assist of the season and had four shots on goal.

#23 Cole Reinhardt scored his ninth goal of the season and had four shots on goal in his return from an NHL recall. He was named the game's second star.

#27 Keean Washkurak had four shots on net.

#30 Malcolm Subban stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Leevi Merilainen.

#32 Oskar Pettersson had four shots on goal.

#34 Stephen Halliday collected his 21st assist of the season.

#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped 1/2 shots before leaving the game in the first period.

#89 Sam Gagner had three shots on goal.

The Senators were 0/4 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 3/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Captain Garrett Pilon on his club's strong finish to the road trip:

"It's a huge response. Especially from the start of this road trip after we went down 0-2 out of the four, so it was a great response from the group."

Pilon on the keys to both victories in Cleveland:

"I think we just stuck to the structure. It's pretty evident that when we play to when we play to our system, we have results and when guys buy into that, we're able to win these games. And, we did that these past two."

Pilon on regrouping ahead of a pair of home games against Manitoba:

"We're in the thick of it right now, which is good. We'll try to get our rest and reset, but this team does well when we get challenged. So, I think it's keeping that standard for ourselves going into Wednesday."

Coach Dave Bell Postgame Availability:

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Women in Sports Night)

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Place Bell)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 7:05 p.m. ET (Mohegan Arena)

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. (Giant Center)

