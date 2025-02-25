Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 20

February 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH GRAB TWO STRAIGHT HOME WINS

The Crunch opened a four-game homestand with two wins against divisional foes in Week 20.

Matt Tomkins turned in a 38-save performance and Max Crozier scored twice to lead the Crunch to a 5-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Friday. Jack Finley (2g, 1a) and Conor Sheary (1g, 2a) both logged three-point nights on Saturday to power the Crunch to a 3-2 triumph over the Laval Rocket.

It's the fifth time this season they've won at least two straight games. Syracuse continues to hold the final playoff spot in the North Division with 55 points (22-17-7-4).

TOP PERFORMERS

Defenseman Max Crozier picked up points in both games last week to extend his scoring streak to three straight games. He scored a pair of first period goals Friday for his first career multi-goal game. He added an assist Saturday to help the Crunch earn two wins in two games.

The second-year pro has earned points in 12 of his last 17 games since returning from an injury on Dec. 27. He has 16 points (4g, 12a) in that span, which ranks third on the Crunch. His plus-11 rating since Dec. 27 is also tied for first on the team. He has 17 points (5g, 12a) in 31 games this season.

***

Veteran Conor Sheary paced the Crunch in scoring in Week 20 by collecting five points (1g, 4a) in two games. He earned two assists during the Crunch's 5-0 win Friday against Toronto and then posted three points (1g, 2a) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Laval. Sheary has nine multi-point games this season, including four in the last six games.

Since the regular season resumed following the AHL All-Star Break, Sheary tops the Crunch and is tied for fifth in the AHL with 11 points (4g, 7a) in seven games. Overall this season he ranks second on the Crunch in goals (13) and points (35) in 38 games.

CRUNCH TO HOLD MARQUEE CHARITY EVENT

The Crunch will hit the stage for Crunch at Your Service tonight to raise money for the Crunch Foundation and Kinney Drugs Foundation.

This annual fan-favorite event allows Crunch players to trade their skates for an evening of entertainment and fundraising. Attendees will be treated to a comedy set by Kevin Dombrowski. During the main event, Crunch players will compete for tips through dancing, competitions and additional antics. The charity event will conclude with a live auction.

UPCOMING WEEK

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. W-B/Scranton | 7 p.m.

The Crunch continue their homestand Friday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The teams split a home-and-home series in October, and they will conclude the four-game set next Sunday, March 10.

The Penguins are four points behind the Hershey Bears for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They are 28-13-6-1, but they are better at home (17-5-2-1) than on the road (11-8-4-0). The Penguins begin the week with the most prolific offense in the AHL at 3.50 goals per game.

Saturday, March 1 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

Syracuse concludes the homestand on Saturday against the Rochester Americans in the ninth meeting between the clubs this season. The Amerks have won five of the eight contests against the Crunch, who have posted a 3-3-1-1 mark in the series.

Rochester leads the AHL with 70 points entering the week which also includes games against W-B/Scranton and Utica before the Amerks face the Crunch. They have not finished first overall in the regular season since the 2004-05 season.

Sunday, March 2 at Utica | 3 p.m.

The Crunch play the final stage of their three-in-three weekend Sunday afternoon in Utica against the Comets. The teams are only halfway through the 14-game season series, which the Comets lead 4-3. They have won three straight against the Crunch. Syracuse's three wins have come via shutouts.

Utica has found a home ice advantage since the start of 2025 when the Comets debuted their new LED dasher boards. They are 8-3-1-0 at home since Jan. 1, including an 8-1-1-0 mark in the last 10 home games. They were 1-7-1-2 in their first 11 home games this season. They are last in the North Division with 44 points.

WEEK 20 RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 21 | Game 49 vs. Toronto | W, 5-0

Toronto 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 13-9-16-38 PP: 0/4

Syracuse 3 1 1 - 5 Shots: 14-9-9-32 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Crozier 4 (Carlile, Sheary), 1:00. Duke 15 (Brown, Pouliot), 9:24. Crozier 5 (Brown, Sheary), 14:28 (PP). 2nd Period-Teasdale 6 (Walcott, Groshev), 5:18. 3rd Period-Groshev 5 (Khaira, Carlile), 14:18.. .. Tomkins 9-9-4 (38 shots-38 saves). A-5,555

Saturday, Feb. 22 | Game 50 vs. Laval | W, 3-2

Laval 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 5-6-7-18 PP: 0/3

Syracuse 1 0 2 - 3 Shots: 16-17-10-43 PP: 1/6

1st Period-Sheary 13 (Finley, Brown), 13:53 (PP). 3rd Period-Finley 6 (Sheary, Crozier), 3:12. Finley 7 (Santini, Sheary), 7:31.. .. Halverson 13-8-7 (18 shots-16 saves) A-6,231

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 15.1% (27-for-179) 29th (31st)

Penalty Kill 83.0% (146-for-176) 12th (17th)

Goals For 2.76 GFA (138) T-27th (29th)

Goals Against 2.58 GAA (129) 1st (4th)

Shots For 27.90 SF/G (1395) 23rd (28th)

Shots Against 27.48 SA/G (1374) 8th (9th)

Penalty Minutes 11.42 PIM/G (571) 25th (24th)

Category Leader

Points 40 Pouliot

Goals 15 Duke

Assists 33 Pouliot

PIM 54 Crozier

Plus/Minus +11 Huuhtanen|Pouliot|Sheary

Wins 12 Halverson

GAA 2.31 Halverson

Save % .913 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Rochester 51 33 14 3 1 70 0.686 178 136 568 13-8-2-1 20-6-1-0 8-2-0-0 3-0-0-0 4-1

2. Laval 50 32 15 2 1 67 0.670 156 133 817 16-6-1-1 16-9-1-0 6-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 3-1

3. Toronto 50 27 14 3 6 63 0.630 149 136 525 14-6-1-3 13-8-2-3 3-3-1-3 0-1-1-1 2-6

4. Cleveland 51 26 15 5 5 62 0.608 151 157 599 12-7-3-4 14-8-2-1 3-3-2-2 0-1-1-1 2-5

5. Syracuse 50 22 17 7 4 55 0.550 138 129 571 10-7-4-4 12-10-3-0 5-3-2-0 2-0-0-0 2-4

6. Belleville 48 23 18 3 4 53 0.552 136 151 655 12-8-1-2 11-10-2-2 5-3-2-0 2-0-0-0 4-4

7. Utica 49 19 24 4 2 44 0.449 129 156 642 9-10-2-2 10-14-2-0 5-3-2-0 1-0-0-0 0-2

