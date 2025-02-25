Belleville Sens Set Sights on Playoffs with Road Slump Behind Them

February 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators have less than 25 games remaining in the 2024-25 season and, after grabbing four points on a four-game loop around Lake Ontario, have put themselves in a great position to chase down a playoff spot in the AHL's North Division.

The Sens have returned from their week-long tour through upstate New York to Ohio after matchups against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), and Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) with four points. The strong trip puts them back within two points of the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for the fifth-and-final playoff spot in the North. And, with games in hand, Belleville can set their sights even higher, as they also start the week just 10 points back of the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) in third place and nine points back of Cleveland, in fourth.

Here's a recap of a busy week of action as the Sens prepare to defend a five-game home winning streak this week.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Utica comets - 5

After flying out of the gate with one of the best home records in the American Hockey League through the 2024 portion of the campaign, the Sens have started the calendar year on a losing skid, which has now stretched to seven. Belleville was beaten 5-2 by the Utica Comets on Wednesday at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica to round out the eight-game season series between the North Division foes.

Friday, February 21, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Rochester Americans - 6

It was another difficult night for the Belleville Senators Friday as they continued their four-game North Division road trip. The Sens gave up five power play goals against en route to a 6-3 loss to the division-leading Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Sunday, February 23, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Cleveland Monsters - 1 (SO)

The Belleville Senators returned to Cleveland for the first time since last season's playoffs and had a much better result in an early puck drop. Belleville hung on for a 2-1 shootout win at the Rocket Arena, helping them to snap an eight-game losing skid and take their first meeting of the season with the Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets). Jan Jenik had Belleville's only goal in regulation time and scored the shootout winner, while Leevi Merilainen picked up the win in net.

Monday, February 24 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Cleveland Monsters - 1 (OT)

The Belleville Senators are headed back across the border with four points and had a successful stay in Cleveland to cap their four-game road trip. After two losses in Utica against the Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) and the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) to start the road swing, the Senators finished with back-to-back extra-time wins against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), including a 2-1 overtime win on Monday night at Rocket Arena.

Highlight of the Week:

Belleville Sens all-star defender Jeremy Davies showed off his accuracy on Monday evening, helping the Senators seal a 2-1 overtime victory against the Cleveland Monsters, to cap their four-game road trip.

Transactions:

Feb.18/25: #7 Tristan Ashbrook (C) - Signed to PTO

Feb.23/25: #23 Cole Reinhardt (LW) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.23/25: #10 Zack Ostapchuk (C) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 36

#34 Stephen Halliday (15 G + 21 A) (T-4th in AHL Rookie Scoring, T-6th in AHL Rookie Goals, T-6th in Rookie Assists)

#4 Jeremy Davies (8 G + 28 A) (T-3rd in AHL Defence Scoring, T-7th in AHL Defence Goals, 3rd in AHL Defence Assists)

Goals: 18

#9 Angus Crookshank (LW)

Assists: 28

#4 Jeremy Davies (T-6th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 9

#9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-4th in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +13

#23 Cole Reinhardt (LW)

Penalty Minutes: 100

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW) (T-5th in AHL PIM)

Goals Against Average: 2.23

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (4th in AHL GAA)

Save Percentage: .914

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (T-5th in AHL SV%)

Wins: 11 #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 3

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (T-3rd in AHL SO)

This Week:

The Senators have a week of all-Canadian matchups ahead, as they return home to face the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) on Wednesday and Friday, before making a quick-turnaround trip to take on the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) on Saturday. Next week, the Sens hit the road again, with stops in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey, and Hartford.

Wednesday, February 26, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Friday, February 28, 2025: Belleville Senators vs Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Women in Sports Night)

Saturday, March 1, 2025: Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Place Bell)

All games can be heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network or seen on AHL TV on FloHockey.

