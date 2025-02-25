Belleville Sens Drop the Puck on 4-Year Partnership with Gabriel Pizza

February 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce today the details of a delicious new partnership with Gabriel Pizza, the "Official Pizza of the Belleville Senators."

As part of this exciting multi-year partnership, the Senators will proudly display the Gabriel Pizza logo on their helmets for home and away games through the 2027-2028 American Hockey League season. Starting with the 2025-26 season, fans will be able to enjoy Gabriel Pizza products inside CAA Arena during Belleville Sens home games!

"Gabriel Pizza is already a major partner of the Ottawa Senators and has long been a big supporter of hockey in the National Capital Region, which are just two reasons this partnership feels like a perfect fit," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "I always enjoyed Gabriel Pizza when I lived in Ottawa, and as they continue to expand across the province, we're really excited to be able to welcome them and help establish themselves in the Bay of Quinte Region while also opening up some new offerings and benefits for our fans."

Established in Ottawa, Ontario, in 1977, Gabriel Pizza specializes in pizza and Italian food dining and delivery with its award-winning products, service and quality brand. With over 40 franchise locations in Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec and now Nova Scotia, Gabriel Pizza is passionate about delivering the ultimate guest experience. The family-operated business prides itself on its strong connection to the communities it serves, from fundraising to sponsorship of countless community events. Visit www.GabrielPizza.com for more information.

"Gabriel Pizza is the Ottawa Senators' biggest fan. We love that we can now say we are the official pizza of the Belleville Senators", says Gabriel Pizza President George Hanna. "We are excited to be part of this community. We will be cheering on the team at each and every game while enjoying a slice of Gabe's pizza inside CAA Arena."

Fans will begin to see the Gabriel Pizza logo on Senators players in-game starting on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, when Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) visit CAA Arena for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. There's also no need to wait until Gabriel Pizza comes to CAA Arena because you can visit your closest Gabe's in Picton or Kingston!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.