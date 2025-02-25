San Diego Gulls Sign Easton Brodzinski and Michael Farren to Professional Tryouts

February 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Easton Brodzinski and Michael Farren to professional tryouts (PTO).

Brodzinski, 28 (8/13/96), has recorded 15-20=35 points and 37 penalty minutes (PIM) in 46 games between the Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans of the ECHL this season. Acquired from Adirondack by Tulsa on Jan. 5, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward has scored 4-9=13 points with a +1 rating and 18 PIM in 17 games with the Oilers. Brodzinski has also skated in one career AHL game with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

A Blaine, Minn. Native, Brodzinski has tallied 45-50- points and 162 PIM in 153 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Allen and Tulsa. Brodzinski also played in 176 career NCAA games with St. Cloud State from 2017-22, posting 67-58=125 points, 57 PIM and a +6 rating. His brother, Jonny, is currently a member of the National Hockey League's New York Rangers and has played in 184 career NHL games with the Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

Farren, 24 (4/19/99), has scored 17-17=34 points with 44 PIM and a +5 rating in 48 games with Tulsa this season. The Surrey, B.C. native has earned 42-51" points with 93 PIM in 154 career ECHL games with Tulsa from 2022-25. He also skated in four Kelly Cup Playoff games in 2024, scoring one goal (1-0=1).

A 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward, Farren recorded 37-70=107 points with 161 PIM in 248 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Saskatoon, Kelowna and Swift Current from 2016-21. He also tallied 17-22=39 points in 38 games with Steel Wings Linz of the Alps Hockey League in 2021-22.

