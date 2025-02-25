Penguins Battle Contrasting Opponents as Seven-Game Road Stretch Continues
February 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-13-6-1) takes on elite offensive, defensive teams on Wednesday, Friday
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Feb. 21 - PENGUINS 4 at Hartford 1
Three first period goals from Rutger McGroarty, Avery Hayes, and Boris Katchouk propelled the Penguins over the Wolf Pack. Marc Johnstone added an empty netter for insurance, while Filip Larsson made 26 saves for in the victory.
Saturday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS 3 at Springfield 5
Ville Koivunen factored in on all three Penguins goals (1G-2A), but the rookie's big night wasn't enough to overcome a three-goal middle frame by the Thunderbirds. As a result, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton suffered its first loss to Springfield this season.
Sunday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS 4 at Providence 5 (OT)
The Pens erupted for four goals in the first period, including three tallies in 48 seconds. However, the Bruins chipped away at their deficit, Georgii Merkulov capped their comeback with 0.7 left in overtime for the Bruins. McGroarty, Colton Poolman, Katchouk and Emil Bemström lit the lamp for the Penguins.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS at Rochester
The Penguins open a new week with a heavyweight bout. Rochester owns the best record in the East and is currently riding a three-game win streak, and ranks behind the Penguins with the second-most goals per game (3.49). Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton has not won at Blue Cross Arena since Jan. 13, 2017.
Friday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS at Syracuse
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continues its tour of Upstate New York with a clash against the top defensive team in the AHL. Former Penguin Derrick Pouliot tops Syracuse with 40 points (7G-33A).
Saturday, Mar. 1 - PENGUINS at Hershey
The Penguins play their seventh-straight away game, this time against a familiar foe. Pens forward Emil Bemström leads all players in the rivalry this season with 10 points (2G-8A).
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ranks No. 1 overall in the AHL with 3.50 goals per game.
- Ville Koivunen leads all AHL rookies with 44 points (16G-28A).
- Avery Hayes has gathered 20 points (9G-11A) in his last 17 games, 66.7% of his offensive production on the season.
- Boris Katchouk scored in each of the Penguins' games this past weekend, his second three-game goal streak this season.
- The Penguins have out-scored opponents 66-32 (+34) in first periods, the best first-period goal differential in the league.
- Colton Poolman's first goal as a Penguin came exactly one year to the day of his last AHL goal: Feb. 23, 2024 at Manitoba.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 50 31 14 5 0 67 .670
2. PENGUINS 48 28 13 6 1 63 .656
3. Providence 51 29 17 4 1 63 .618
4. Charlotte 48 28 15 3 2 61 .635
5. Lehigh Valley 52 26 19 5 2 59 .567
6. Springfield 50 26 19 2 3 57 .570
7. Hartford 52 21 25 5 1 48 .462
8. Bridgeport 51 12 33 3 3 30 .294
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Emil Bemström 42 21 24 45
Ville Koivunen* 48 16 28 44
Boris Katchouk 46 18 22 40
Vasily Ponomarev 37 11 20 31
Avery Hayes 36 15 15 30
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Filip Larsson 17 8-4-3 2.54 .922 4
Tristan Jarry 10 6-4-0 2.31 .917 1
Joel Blomqvist^ 15 7-5-3 2.93 .910 1
* = rookie
^ = in Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 26 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 28 Syracuse Upstate Med Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 1 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Tue, Feb. 18 (G) Tristan Jarry Reassigned by PIT
Tue, Feb. 18 (G) Joel Blomqvist Recalled to PIT
Tue, Feb. 18 (RW) Emil Bemström Recalled to PIT
Thu, Feb. 20 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle R ecalled from WHL
Sat, Feb. 22 (RW) Emil Bemström Reassigned by PIT
