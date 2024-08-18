Sellout Crowd Sees C's Squeak Past Indians, 5-4

Vancouver took advantage of a throwing error in the ninth to score the go-ahead run as the Canadians edged the Indians, 5-4, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,813 fans at Avista Stadium for Marvel Super Hero™ & Firework Night presented by MultiCare.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jose Cordova led the charge offensively for Spokane, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and two RBI. His two-run rocked off the wall in the sixth temporarily tied the game at four apiece as Spokane rallied from an early 4-0 deficit.

Yujanyer Herrera celebrated his 21st birthday with a workmanlike seven-inning performance. The big right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out seven without a walk.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (17-12), Redband (10-4), OFT (4-4), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-2), Greys (31-16), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 17th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Pat Gallagher (6-5, 4.05) vs Spokane RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - Copa de la Diversión Game presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants & 94.1 The Bear: The Spokane Indians will be wearing specialty Cafecitos de Spokane jerseys as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign. These jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Unión Fútbol Club. Don't forget to bring your mitt and stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

