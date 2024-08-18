Late Run Earns C's First Split with Spokane

SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians edged the Spokane Indians [COL] 5-4 Saturday night at Avista Stadium thanks to a run in the top of the ninth that broke the tie and spurred the C's to three wins in a week against the Rockies affiliate for the first time this year.

With the score even at four going into the final frame, Jay Harry sparked the rally by legging out an infield hit with one away. Reliever Bryson Hammer (L, 1-1) - a lefty - picked over to first during the next at-bat and threw the ball past his first baseman and down the line in right, which allowed Harry to race all the way to third. That brought the infield in, and Nick Goodwin smashed a Baltimore chop to the right side of the infield to score the go-ahead tally.

Leading 5-4 in the home half, the C's asked reliever Bo Bonds (W, 3-0) to get the last three outs after he had retired all six men he'd faced over the seventh and the eighth. The righty got a flyout before issuing a walk then struck out GJ Hill to put Vancouver one out away from a win. The runner at first stole second during the next at-bat and went to third when the throw down got into the outfield, but Bonds would strand the tying run at third with a game-ending flyout to secure the victory.

At first blush, the late inning heroics didn't seem like they would be necessary. The Canadians raced out to a 3-0 lead with single runs in each of the first three frames, highlighted by a two-out RBI single from Cutter Coffey in the first, a sacrifice fly from Brennan Orf set up by hits from Harry and Goodwin in the second and Peyton Williams' eighth bomb of the season in the third.

Starter Grant Rogers cruised through his first five stanzas, facing two batters over the minimum while scattering two hits, one walk and a hit batter. Vancouver added what proved to be a crucial fourth run to their total in the top of the sixth after a two-out single from Je'Von Ward and an RBI knock from Harry made it 4-0.

Spokane would finally get to Rogers in the sixth to even the score. They sent eight men to the plate and scored four runs on five hits in the stanza to erase Vancouver's lead.

Eight of nine starters contributed something on offence and seven had a hit. Bohrofen's first inning single extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 in a row while Ward's sixth inning knock gave him a hit in seven straight, his personal best this year.

With the win, the C's have secured at least a series split against Spokane after failing to win more than two games in any of the previous five series against their Northwest League foe. They are now two games back of first place and have a six-game cushion for a playoff spot with 19 games to go.

Pat Gallagher looks to lead the Canadians to a series victory tomorrow afternoon in the finale. He'll be opposed by big league rehabber Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the Sportsnet 650 alt feed.

