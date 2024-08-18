Nine-Run Third Inning Sparks AquaSox Win

August 18, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: An offensive explosion that saw the AquaSox score nine runs in the bottom of the third inning propelled the Frogs to an 11-5 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils in front of 3,559 fans at Funko Field.

Tri-City and Everett exchanged runs in the second inning to tie the game 1-1. Connor Charping walked and later advanced to third base, and Colt Emerson hit a groundout to score Charping and the Frogs' first run.

The AquaSox broke the game open for good in the bottom of the third inning, bringing home a whopping nine runs to put the game out of reach for the Dust Devils. Delivering the damage with their bats were Caleb Cali, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Axel Sanchez, and Jared Sundstrom, who all knocked RBI base hits. Sundstrom's hit was his 23rd double, and it scored two runs. Emerson, Charping, and Bill Knight, all drew RBI walks in the inning.

Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Hawks concluded his night after throwing five innings of three-run baseball. He struck out five Dust Devils and walked none while earning his sixth win of the year.

Adding the final run of the night for the AquaSox was Knight. After Montes walked, Knight lined a double to left field to score Montes and extend the AquaSox lead 11-5. Knight's swing was the final of the game as the game was called due to rain. Everett has now won four of the first five games of the series.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is Sunday Fun Day! As part of our Sunday Fun Day activities, make sure to get an autograph before the game during Signature Sunday. A pair of AquaSox players will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30! Once the game is over, we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs. Additionally, we are hosting Faith and Family Night and Family Passport Day! Collect stamps by visiting concourse booths to be entered to win prizes. Lastly, don't forget about our Chick-fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday ticket promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A sandwich vouchers - all for just $44.00!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.