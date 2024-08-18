It's Sunday Funday at Funko Field

August 18, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Sunday Fun Day! Every Sunday at Funko Field is filled with fun and excitement. Join us for special promotions!

Family Festival Passport: Make sure to explore the concourse and collect all of the stamps on your passport to be entered to win AquaSox prizes!

Faith and Family Night: Make sure to swing by Cavalry Arlington's table to enter to win AquaSox sketched artwork!

Post Game Kids Run the Bases: Once the game is over we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of doing their home run trot on a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs.

Signature Sunday: Make sure to get an autograph before the game during Signature Sunday. Bring your Sharpies and souvenirs as a pair of AquaSox players

Play Catch On The Field: Hempler's Foods invite you bring your mitts and join us on the field after Kids Run the Bases to have an experience like no other!

Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44.00: Don't miss out on our Chick-fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday ticket promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A sandwich vouchers - all for just $44.00!

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2nd! The AquaSox will be taking on the Spokane Indians at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature Funko Field favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad. chips. apple pie & ice cream, soda and water

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic.

