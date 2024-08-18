Indians Drop Series Finale to Canadians, 9-4

August 18, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Antonio Senzatela looked strong in his rehab appearance with the Indians, but Vancovuer pounced on Spokane's bullpen as they topped the home squad, 9-4, in front of 3,637 fans at Avista Staidum for the Copa de la Diversión Game presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants & 94.1 The Bear.

TOP PERFORMERS

Senzatela's final line in his rehab appearance: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. The right-hander topped out at 98 mph on the stadium radar and is set to make another start for the Indians next week in Hillsboro.

Charlie Condon, Kyle Karros, Bryant Betancourt, and Jesus Bugarin all had RBIs in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (17-12), Redband (10-4), OFT (4-4), Cafecitos (2-1), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-2), Greys (31-16), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, August 27th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Spokane County Interstate Fair Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing: Calling all fair fans for a night of fun with face painting, a petting zoo, and more! A pair of tickets to the Spokane County Fair will be given away each inning courtesy of Cascadia Screen Printing. Enter at the game for your chance to win!

