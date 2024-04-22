Segra Stadium to Host 3rd Annual Jackie Robinson Showcase

April 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the 3 rd annual Jackie Robinson Showcase on Friday, May 3 rd . The showcase will feature two games, the first starting at 3 p.m. between E.E. Smith & Seventy-First and then Douglas Byrd & Westover facing off approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Both games are free and open to the public. This year's showcase is presented by DICK'S House of Sport .

The showcase aligns with Minor League Baseball's initiative, "The Nine." Launched in 2022, the initiative is a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, and to further diversify the business of baseball.

Admission for the Jackie Robinson Showcase is free and open to the public. Food and beverage will also be available for purchase at both games. For more information, visit the Fayetteville Woodpeckers website.

