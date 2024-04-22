Carolina Mudcats Announce Exclusive Appearance by DJ Horne at Five County Stadium

April 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, NC - The Carolina Mudcats are thrilled to announce a special appearance by Triangle hometown hero and basketball sensation DJ Horne before he heads off to prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft. This exclusive event is set to take place during 80's Night, starting as gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 when the Mudcats take on the Salem Red Sox at Five County Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM.

Two Ways Fans Can Experience:

Go to carolinamudcats.com and click on the DJ Horne Landing Page:

General Public

Select the general ticket link to purchase any of our regular tickets for the Thursday, April 25th game and be here early as gates open and his concourse appearance starts at 5:30PM through 6:15PM - opportunity to get your picture with DJ is on a first come, first serve basis.

VIP Meet and Greet

Click on this option for access to VIP portion, a one hour event that includes:

Tickets to enter the stadium and access to the climate-controlled Sky Lounge

One hour function where fans can get one autograph and one picture with DJ Horne

Sky Lounge Buffet that includes Pepsi products

Full bar and space to enjoy the game

To be a part of this great night, fans need to purchase game tickets by visiting carolinamudcats.com. Demand will be high and with gates opening at 5:30pm, an early arriving crowd is expected so advance ticket purchases are recommended.

"I'm excited to join the Carolina Mudcats for a special evening in Zebulon," said Horne. "It's an honor to wear the Mudcats jersey and connect with the amazing fans who bring so much energy to the ballpark. I can't wait to celebrate this community's spirit, throw the first pitch, and enjoy the game with everyone."

Highlights Include:

- Photo Opportunity: DJ Horne will be available for photos with fans on the concourse of Five County Stadium from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. Open to all ticket holders on a first come first serve basis.

- Ceremonial First Pitch: At 6:30 p.m., Horne will take the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in a Mudcats jersey, marking a memorable start to the 80's Night festivities.

- VIP Appearance: Following the first pitch, Horne will join guests in the DRB Homes Sky Lounge for an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet session. Must purchase this in advance and space is limited.

The Carolina Mudcats have been providing community-driven, family-friendly baseball at Five County Stadium for over three decades. The team invites fans to enjoy a nostalgic journey into the past on 80's Night, an event celebrating the vibrant decade of neon, big hair, and pop culture. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite 80's outfits to immerse themselves fully in the themed evening. The first 200 fans will receive a commemorative 80's Night t-shirt. Additionally, the evening will feature $3 Thursday promotions, with select concessions like popcorn and sodas available at reduced prices.

"Having DJ Horne join us is sure to be a highlight of our season and perfectly aligns with the Mudcats' tradition of community engagement," said David Lawrence, General Manager of Business Development/Marketing of the Carolina Mudcats Baseball Club. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for fans to interact with a local sports hero while enjoying a nostalgic celebration of baseball. We love creating these special moments that fans will remember for years to come."

For tickets and more information, visit carolinamudcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.