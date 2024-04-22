Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview April 23-28

April 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies return home tomorrow for a six-game stand with the Augusta GreenJackets (Class-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). Columbia currently stands alone in first place in the South Division with a 9-5 record on the year. The two teams faced-off in a three-game set to start the season and the GreenJackets nabbed two of the first three games, one of which took extra innings.

Game Times:

Tuesday, April 23: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 11:05 am

Wednesday, April 24: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Thursday, April 25: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Friday, April 26: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 27: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 6:05 pm

Sunday, April 28: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 5:05 pm

The GreenJackets are 7-8 on the season after starting the year in the driver seat in the South Division. Returner Andrew Compton has been the most consistent bat for Augusta. He has five doubles and is ninth in the Carolina League with a .438 on-base percentage. The Braves' 23rd ranked prospect according to MLB.com, Garrett Baumann hasn't disappointed either. He is in the top 10 in the league in ERA (1.15) and innings pitched (15.2) at just 19 years old. He's joined by the Braves 22nd-best prospect, outfielder Isaiah Drake, who's still adjusting to the level from high school.

WLTX Weather Day: Join the Fireflies and WLTX's team of meteorologists for some educational day time baseball! The games will open at 9:45 am for the 11:05 am first pitch of the series between the Fireflies and GreenJackets. The first order of business won't be baseball though. News19 Meteoroligsts Jim Gandy, Daniel Bonds, Erin Walker and Walker Lawson will speak to everyone at the game about the science that goes into predicting weather and how that factors into baseball at Segra Park. If that weren't enough of a reason to cut away for an extended lunch break this Tuesday, we'll also have our Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials where fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2.

HBCU Night Presented by Synovus Bank: It's back for a second year! Join the Benedict College marching band, who will perform as you enter the gates at Segra Park for HBCU night presented by Synovus Bank. Get into the feel of attending an HBCU sporting event at Segra Park as we pay homage to our neighbors on Harden Street and all local HBCUs. It's also Malmo Oat Milkers night. The Fireflies will don Oat Milkers jerseys in partnership with Oatly. One fan will throw out a first milk carton "pitch" and 50 fans will win a swag kit, courtesy of Oatly.

90s Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: Pop in that VHS tape, turn up your favorite CD and head to Segra Park as we throw it back 30 years for 90s night! We'll be celebrating our favorite parts of the 90s and giving you drink specials that feel like they're straight out of the 90s. Fans can enjoy $1 soft drinks, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and house cocktails thanks to Budweiser!

Carolina Grits Bobble Spoon Giveaway: For the first time in team history, the Fireflies are donning their food alternate identity uniforms as the club becomes the Carolina Grits Friday Night! A line is already forming, because the first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Butters the Grits Character Bobble Spoon Giveaway. We'll also be selling grits at the Grits Y'all cart in left field all season. Enjoy chicken and grits, shrimp and grits and loaded grits all season long!

Carolina Grits Fireworks Night Presented by Adluh Flour: Carolina Grits weekend continues Saturday night! We'll have the Grits Y'all cart fired up with high-quality, local Adluh grits all year long-but tonight is a great time to give a loaded grits, shrimp and grits and chicken and grits helmet a try. Plus, after the game we'll light up the sky with a fireworks display to remember thanks to Adluh Flour.

Faith & Family Night on Grits Weekend with a Pre-Game Jeremy Rosado Concert Presented by HIS Radio 92.1: We're closing out a loaded grits weekend with Faith & Family Night and we'll be opening the gates early so you can experience Jeremy Rosado, who appeared on American Idol and The Voice. Gates will open at 3 pm for the 3:30 concert presented by HIS Radio 92.1. It's also a Sunday Funday, so we'll have a pre-game autograph session and post-game kids run the bases brought to you by Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

