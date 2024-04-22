Trey Gibson Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Right-handed pitcher, Trey Gibson, has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week after a tremendous outing in relief on Wednesday, April 17 against the Down East Wood Ducks where he tossed five innings of no-hit baseball, allowing no runs, retiring 15 of 16 batters he faced. In the process, Gibson set a new career-high with 8 strikeouts during his nearly flawless performance.

Gibson is the first Delmarva player to earn weekly honors this season. He is currently top ten in the Carolina League in strikeouts with 18 total through his first 3 appearances that have covered 11.2 innings, also ranking third in the league in K/9 with an average of 13.9.

The Shorebirds return to action on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:05 a.m. as they host the Fredericksburg Nationals for the first School Day game of 2024 at Perdue Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.