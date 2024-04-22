Glasser Wins Carolina League Player of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat infielder Phillip Glasser has been named Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of April 16-21, Major League Baseball announced today.

Glasser, the Nationals' 10th round draft pick last summer out of Indiana, had a monster week and accomplished a very rare feat as the FredNats split the series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The Ohio native went 8-for-16 (.500) at the plate with a homer, two doubles, five RBIs and three walks with only one strikeout. He also stole six bases and was not caught.

In Wednesday's 16-7 victory over the Woodpeckers, Glasser had four hits, four RBIs and three stolen bases, something that has not been done in a single game in Major League Baseball since 1986 when Joe Carter did it with Cleveland. Glasser became the fourth Minor League player to accomplish that single-game feat since 2005.

Glasser and the FredNats hit the road to Salisbury, MD for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds starting tomorrow at 11:05 a.m.

