Second Straight Walk-Off Gives Nuts Seven Straight Wins

Modesto, CA - Eric Jones singled home the winning run in the Modesto Nuts 5-6 win against the Stockton Ports on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

It is the Nuts (50-43) seventh straight win and their second straight walk-off win over the Ports (38-55).

In the seventh inning, the Nuts tied the game. Spencer Packard and Colin Davis both singled before Corey Rosier singled home a run with one of his three hits. Eric Jones brought in the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

After trading zeros in the eighth, Juan Mercedes (W, 5-4) worked around a two-out double in the top of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Davis singled against Oscar Tovar (L, 3-4). He went first-to-third on Rosier's single. Eric Jones followed and won the game on the first pitch he saw by lining it up the middle and into center field for the walk-off RBI single.

Kelvin Nunez started the game for the Nuts. He surrendered a lead-off home run to Lawrence Butler and an RBI double to Joshwan Wright in the first inning but settled down from there with four strong innings of work.

Gerald Garcia started the game for the Ports and allowed a first inning RBI single to Packard and an RBI double to Davis in the third. Garcia worked 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Game four of the six-game set between the Modesto Nuts and Stockton Ports is on Saturday night at 6:05pm.

