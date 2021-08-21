Quakes Slip Late, Lose to Giants on Friday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The San Jose Giants improved their lead in the race for the last playoff spot to 7 Â½ games over the Quakes on Friday night, rallying for an 8-4 win at LoanMart Field.

A five-run top of the seventh was the difference in the game, as Rancho has now dropped the first four games of the six-game series and has lost five straight overall.

San Jose took an early 2-0 lead, as a pair of solo home runs helped them get in front against Robbie Peto, who pitched well over 5.2 innings in a no-decision.

Rancho eventually got going in the fourth, scoring four times to take their first lead of the series at 4-2. An RBI groundout by Imanol Vargas put Rancho on the board, before Edwin Mateo followed with a two-run double, giving the Quakes a 3-2 advantage. The Giants gave the Quakes a gift to finish the inning, as a fielding error allowed another run to score, making it 4-2.

The Giants got a run back thanks to a Rancho error in the fifth, before unloading on Huei-Sheng Lin in the seventh. Fabian Pena ripped a three-run double, then rode home on a two-run blast by Patrick Bailey, his second of the game to make it 8-4.

San Jose starter Wil Jensen (6-3) earned the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits over six innings.

Lin (1-1) suffered his first loss of the year, after surrendering the five-spot in the seventh.

Dodgers' rehabbing reliever Joe Kelly got the start on Friday night, throwing just 16 pitches before being removed due to pitch count. Kelly struck out the first hitter he faced, before walking the final two hitters of his abbreviated outing.

The Quakes (51-42) will look to get back in the playoff hunt on Saturday, sending Andre Jackson (0-0) to the mound in his first appearance since making his big-league debut this past Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. San Jose will counter with left-hander Kyle Harrison (1-3).

Saturday is Fireworks Night, thanks to U.S. Bank. Game time will be 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

