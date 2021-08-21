Ports Edged by Nuts in Ninth, Drop Third Straight

MODESTO, Ca.- The Modesto Nuts hit three straight singles in the bottom of the ninth inning capped by Eric Jones' game-winner to center field off of Oscar Tovar to break a 5-5 tie and send the Ports to their third straight loss, falling 6-5 on Friday night at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

Lawrence Butler got the Ports (38-55) off to a good start in the top of the first inning with a leadoff solo home run to right-center field that traveled 482 feet, making it 1-0 Stockton after the first batter of the game. Zack Gelof followed with a single to left field, and after stealing second base, came in to score on a one out double to left center by Joshwan Wright to give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

The Nuts (50-43) got a run back in the bottom of the first. After walking Noelvi Marte to lead off the bottom of the first, Gerald Garcia, making his first start for the Ports, then allowed back-to-back singles that produced a run to make it 2-1.

Modesto tied the game in the third when Colin Davis, batting with runners on first and second and one out, hit a hard ground ball off the glove of Sahid Valenzuela at second base for a run-scoring double to tie the game at two.

The Ports responded with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. Gelof got the fifth inning started with a double down the left field line and after moving up to third base on a fly ball to center, came in to score on a single through the right side by Wright to give Stockton the lead again at 3-2. With Jose Rivas on second base and one out in the seventh, Danny Bautista grounded a single through the right side to make it 4-2 and advanced to third on a throwing error by right fielder Alberto Rodriguez. Bautista then scored when Gelof reached on an error by Marte, giving the Ports a three run lead.

Facing reliever Joe DeMers, though, the Nuts came back to tie the game with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. With runners on first and second and two outs in the sixth Cesar Izturis, Jr. lined a single up the middle to make it 5-3 and the Nuts pulled even with the Ports after three straight singles and a sacrifice fly brought home two runs in the seventh to make it 5-5.

With the score still 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth, the Nuts strung together back-to-back singles against Tovar, setting the stage for Jones' walk-off hit.

Tovar (3-4) took the loss for the Ports, allowing a run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings, while Juan Mercedes (5-4) got the win for Modesto pitching around a two-out double by Brayan Buelvas for a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Ports and Nuts continue their series at John Thurman Field with game four on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm.

