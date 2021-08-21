Pilar Shines in Spot Start as Fresno Loses 3-2 to Visalia in 10 Innings

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (62-32) were clipped by the Visalia Rawhide (26-68) 3-2 in 10 innings Friday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno dropped to 18-4 against their Highway 99 rivals with three of those losses coming via walk-off. The Grizzlies have still won 23 of their last 30 away games and have allowed three runs or fewer 19 times (17-2 record) in that span. Fresno is now 5-3 in extras with a 2-1 mark on the road.

In the top of the third, Zac Veen plated Eddy Diaz with a single to center. The Rawhide would tie the affair at one in the eighth when Glenallen Hill Jr. netted Caleb Roberts with a single to right. With the score knotted at one, the contest would head to extras. Bladimir Restituyo put the Grizzlies up 2-1 when he spanked a single to center, adding AJ Lewis. In the bottom of the 10th, Roberts laced a triple to right, etching Ramses Malave. Then, Jeferson Espinal lined a single to center, pushing across the game-winning run. Robinson Hernandez (5-2) took the defeat while David Sanchez (2-0) relished the decision.

A trio of Fresno batters had outstanding final lines. Diaz smacked a pair of singles and stole two bases. He now has 41 swipes since joining the club, putting him in a tie for third place on the Grizzlies single-season list (Dante Powell). Diaz is only chasing Calvin Murray (42, 1999) and Tyler Graham (60, 2011) for the stolen base record. Veen reached base four times with two hits and walks. Veen's average has climbed to .301 in the process. Lewis pounded a pair of singles to extend his hit streak to three games.

Anderson Pilar made a spot start for Fresno, his first start since 2016. Pilar retired the first 12 batters he faced before issuing a leadoff walk to Adrian Del Castillo in the fifth and a one-out double to Mason Berne. He wrapped up his evening with a career-high five innings, allowing those two base runners and punching out eight, also a professional best. Pilar gave way to Blair Calvo, who hurled a career-high three innings, fanning four. Junior Mieses tossed five solid frames for the Rawhide. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Visalia.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Anderson Pilar (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-4, R, BB, 2 SB)

- RF Zac Veen (2-3, RBI, 2 BB, CS)

- LF AJ Lewis (2-3, R, HBP, CS)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- C Caleb Roberts (1-3, 3B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Jeferson Espinal (1-4, RBI)

- LF Glenallen Hill Jr. (1-4, RBI)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 21 @ Visalia Rawhide, Fresno LHP Austin Kitchen (1-2, 4.68) vs. Visalia LHP Kyle Backhus (0-0, 8.10), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The game was delayed over two hours due to falling ash from fires and smoke in California.

