15 Hits Support Carlson in the Nuts' Eighth Straight Win

Modesto, CA - Sam Carlson struck out eight while the offense opened an early nine-run lead in the Modesto Nuts 10-7 win against the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Carlson (W, 5-3) retired the first six he faced before Junior Perez singled to start the third inning. With two outs and Perez over at third, Carlson induced a groundball to first that Eric Jones knocked down with a dive. He was able to throw to first with Carlson covering and keep the Ports (38-56) off the board.

In the fifth, two errors helped put a couple runners on ahead of a double by Danny Bautista that drove in two runs. Robert Puason singled home another run before Carlson stuck out the last two in the inning to record eight strikeouts on the night - one shy of his career high. Carlson did not walk a batter and gave up just three runs on four hits.

The Nuts offense was rolling early. Noelvi Marte scored three times out of the lead off spot. James Parker extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI double in the first. Spencer Packard had a three-hit night and doubled home a run in the third. Colin Davis drove in three runs and collected three hits in the game for the Nuts.

Angello Infante (L, 2-1) lasted four innings and surrendered nine runs, six earned, on ten hits with two walks and one strike out.

The Ports would start a comeback attack in the seventh with four runs but Robert Winslow (S, 2/4) shut the door with a perfect ninth to give the Nuts their third winning streak of eight or more games this season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Nuts will wrap up their six-game set with a doubleheader at 2:05pm against the Ports.

