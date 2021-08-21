Pitcher's Duel Ends with a Walk-Off by Espinal in Extras

August 21, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - During a game that started two hours late because of the weather caused by the California wildfires, fans were treated to a duel between starters Junior Mieses of the Visalia Rawhide and Anderson Pilar of the Fresno Grizzlies. The duel ended in a 3-2 victory for Visalia in the bottom of the 10th inning as they won game four of the six-game series against their archrivals.

Mieses gave up only one earned run, the only one given up by Visalia's pitching staff, to go along with four strikeouts in the five innings he pitched. His performance was a tough act to follow for the bullpen that relieved him in the top of the 6th inning, but the three relievers that took over him did just that.

Hugh Fisher, Jose Alcantara, and David Sanchez combined for five innings of work with five strikeouts and not a single earned run given up, Fisher has steadily improved his pitching game after his disastrous first appearance for the Rawhide and Alcantara looks like one of Visalia's most reliable and hardest throwing pitchers.

Fielding was once again not a big issue for the team although two errors were committed by SP Chen and Deyvison De Los Santos. Neither misplay led to any runs for the opposition as the pitching staff was able to get through those tough situations the infield put them in with no harm.

The Rawhide struggled mightily in the batting department, with Fresno Grizzlies starter Anderson Pilar throwing a perfect game up until the 5th inning. The Rawhide wouldn't score their first run until the bottom of the 8th inning on a single from Glenallen Hill Jr that brought home Caleb Roberts.

Extra innings brought enjoyment to the ballpark full of fans that had been patiently waiting for the ash to cease falling from the sky for a whole two hours after the first pitch was supposed to have been thrown. Bladimir Restituyo singled off of David Sanchez to bring AJ Lewis home to put Fresno ahead 2-1 heading into the bottom of the 10th. Ramses Malave replaced Mason Berne as a pinch runner at second base and was driven home by Caleb Roberts who slammed a triple into right field off of Robinson Hernandez. Roberts scored the winning run thanks to a bloop single by Jefferson Espinal clinching the game.

Visalia plays Fresno again on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series at 6 PM pacific time.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.