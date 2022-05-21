SeaWolves Win Fourth Straight over Cats

Erie received multi-RBI efforts from both Parker Meadows and Andre Lipcius to carry an 8-5 victory over New Hampshire at UPMC Park on Saturday. The SeaWolves now lead the six-game set 4-1 over the Fisher Cats and have won their third series at home this season.

The SeaWolves opened the scoring for the fourth consecutive game as Lipcius began the second with a double. Two batters later, Meadows plated him with an RBI single.

The Fisher Cats responded with a solo shot from Sebastian Espino to make it a 1-1 game in the third. Erie answered back in the bottom half of the frame against New Hampshire starter Hayden Juenger, who issued a one-out walk to Dylan Rosa and hit Kerry Carpenter with a pitch two batters later. Lipcius proceeded to cash in with a two-run double to make it a 3-1 SeaWolves lead.

Erie went ahead by three runs when Meadows connected on his first Double-A home run in the home half of the fourth.

Chance Kirby received early run support and had one of his best outings in his ninth career start for the SeaWolves. He fired four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision effort.

The offense was quieted for the first three innings in relief from Adam Kloffenstein in his Double-A debut. Erie tagged the righty for four runs in the eighth highlighted by an RBI single from Carpenter who plated Dylan Rosa. Carpenter came around to scored on a Lipcius double. Lipcius finished the game with three doubles and three RBIs. Quincy Nieporte then scorched a ball to left for a two-run shot, his eighth of the year.

Although the SeaWolves led 8-2 in the ninth, the bullpen continued to struggle as New Hampshire knocked in three runs on homers from Orelvis Martinez and Will Robertson against Alex Powers. The rally was cut short as Yaya Chentouf came in to get the final out to seal the victory.

Nick Kuzia (1-3), who followed Chance Kirby in the middle innings, earned the win. He went two scoreless frames, did not allow a walk or hit, and struck out two Cats.

Juenger (0-2) received the loss after yielding four runs on five hits in four innings, handing out one free pass and striking out five.

