May 21, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP THE TWIN BILL - The Portland Sea Dogs lost both games of the doubleheader last night to the Harrisburg Senators, 7-2 and 3-1. In the first game, Mitch Longo hit a two-run homer in the second inning, giving Harrisburg a 2-0 lead. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Christian Koss tripled down the right-field line. Tyler Dearden drove him with a single to right, bringing the score to 2-1. Harrisburg got back on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth with Santos still on the mound. With one out, Jake Alu doubled. Wilson Garcia clubbed a double of his own, driving in Alu, expanding the Senators lead to 3-1. Justin Connell entered to pinch run for Garcia and came around to score on a Dondrei Hubbard triple, making it 4-1. Harrisburg added two more runs, expanding their lead to 7-1. Pedro Castellanos led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer, making the score 7-2. In the second game, Portland jumped out to a lead in the second inning. Kole Cottam led off with a double and Christian Koss singled. The runners moved up to second and third on a wild pitch and Hudson Potts drove in Cottam with a groundout to take the 1-0 lead. Harrisburg tied up the game in the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run by Jackson Cluff. Both teams couldn't muster up a run, forcing extra innings. Dondrei Hubbard was placed at second base as the extra-innings runner. Cluff singled and K.J. Harrison brought in Hubbard with a sacrifice fly to give the Senators a 2-1 lead. Jecksson Flores singled later in the inning, bringing in Cluff and expanding the lead to 3-1. The Sea Dogs failed to bring in a run in the bottom of the eighth, losing in extra innings 3-1.

PEDRO CASTELLANOS STAYS HOT - Pedro Castellanos smashed his third home run of the series in the first game of the doubleheader. He went on to extend his 11-game hitting streak in game two with a single in the fourth inning. During the past 11 games, he is hitting .311 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI. He has drawn one walk and has struck out 11 times. He has a .326 OBP and a .600 slugging percentage.

BRANDON WALTER SETS NEW SEASON-HIGH - Brandon Walter set a new season-high yesterday with 11 strikeouts in the second game of the doubleheader. He allowed just one run which came via a home run in the fifth inning by Jackson Cluff. Walter is now 1-2 with a 3.14 ERA this season and has allowed five home runs in 43.0 innings. He has only issued three walks all season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 21, 2010: Trailing 8-6, the Sea Dogs scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Trenton 11-8. Jose Iglesias went 4-for-5 with three singles, triple and an RBI. Ray Chang went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Earlier in the game, Mike Cameron hit his first home of two home runs during his rehab assignment with Portland.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Dylan Spacke will make his second start of the season for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He made his first start of the season May 13th at Hartford and tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit. Spacke issued two walks and struck out seven. He last faced the Senators April 13th in Harrsiburg and received the losing decision tossing 0.2 innings allowing three runs on one hit while walking three.

