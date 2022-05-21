Highly-Rated Prospects Kloffenstein and Palmer Join Fisher Cats

Erie, Pa. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday that right-handed pitchers Adam Kloffenstein and Trent Palmer are joining the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Class A Advanced Vancouver. Palmer is scheduled to make his Double-A debut in a road start Sunday afternoon against the Erie SeaWolves.

Kloffenstein, 21, is currently the Blue Jays No. 5 pitching prospect, and he is ranked No. 11 overall in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He made six starts with Vancouver to begin this season and had a 3.81 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 26 innings. 42 of his 44 professional starts have been with the Canadians, formerly the Blue Jays Class A Short Season affiliate prior to last year.

The Magnolia, Texas native was high school teammates with former Fisher Cats infielder and current Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Jordan Groshans. Kloffenstein was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft, two rounds after Groshans who was picked 12th overall. He was a Northwest League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2019, going 4-4 with a 2.24 ERA.

Palmer, 23, went 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA in six starts with the Canadians. He struck out 36 batters and walked just eight in 23.2 innings. Palmer retired all 18 batters he faced in a May 1 start at Hillsboro, and he was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week the following day.

Last season with Class A Dunedin, Palmer posted a 3.00 ERA in 16 starts and held opposing hitters to a .153 batting average. He threw a pair of seven-inning no-hitters on August 19 against Fort Myers and September 15 against Clearwater.

The Minnesota native was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Jacksonville University. Palmer is currently the No. 23 prospect in Toronto's system.

In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Trey Cumbie was placed on the development list, and right-handed pitcher Geison Urbaez was transferred to Class A Dunedin.

