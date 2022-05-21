Bats Take Rest Day after Doubleheader Sweep

May 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







One day after sweeping a doubleheader from Portland, the Senators came up empty in a 4-0 loss to the Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs tallied three times in the third including two with two outs to take a 3-0 lead. They tacked on with a two-run run in the fifth inning. The Senators threatened in the fourth and seventh innings but failed to score.

Five different Senators pitched Saturday with Franklyn Kilome starting and going the first three innings. He allowed three runs on four hits. Alberto Guerrero allowed the fourth and final run in his two innings. Matt Cronin, Brian Gonzalez and Francys Peguero all pitched perfect innings.

Dondrei Hubbard was the only hitter for the Senators with two hits, one of them a double. Drew Millas also doubled. Harrisburg loaded the bases on walks with one out in the seventh but failed to score.

The Senators committed their first error in the past 11 games and just the second error in their past 14 games. Offensively they went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.