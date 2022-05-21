Sea Dogs Shutout Senators on Saturday

Portland, Maine - Pedro Castellanos and Devlin Granberg combined for five hits and three RBI, helping the Portland Sea Dogs (18-20) take home a 4-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators (18-19) on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the bottom of the third inning against Senators starter Franklyn Kilome. Izzy Wilson led off with a walk and stole second base. Elih Marrero took a base hit to right, moving Wilson to third. Nick Sogard brought in Wilson with a groundout to third, gaining the lead 1-0. Devlin Granberg kept things moving with a double, bringing in Marrero, expanding the lead to 2-0. Pedro Castellanos followed with a double of his own, scoring Granberg, making it a 3-0 advantage.

Portland added another run in the bottom of the fifth with Harrisburg reliever Alberto Guerrero on the bump. With two outs, Granberg singled to left. Castellanos brought him in with his second double of the day, increasing the Sea Dogs lead to 4-0.

The bullpen locked down the rest of the game for Portland. Jacob Wallace and Oddanier Mosqueda kept the Senators scoreless over the final three innings. Mosqueda closed out the game by striking out four over two innings, securing a 4-0 win for the Sea Dogs.

Mosqueda (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four. Kilome (0-1) pitched 3.0 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out five in his first loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs and Senators play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends LHP Chris Murphy (1-2, 1.95 ERA) to the mound against Harrisburg RHP Richard Guasch (2-5, 7.06 ERA).

