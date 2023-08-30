SeaWolves Use Late Surge to Drown Altoona

ERIE, Pa - Justin Meis was strong in relief for Altoona on Wednesday night, retiring all nine batters that he faced in three innings of work, but his efforts were not enough for Altoona to overcome Erie in a 9-2 loss at UPMC Park.

Meis followed Jackson Wolf for Altoona, who allowed three runs on seven hits in three innings of work with three walks and a strikeout. Erie scored a run in each of the first three innings off Wolf to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Meis entered in the fourth to keep Erie quiet until the seventh inning, striking out one batter in his strong outing.

Jacob Gonzalez accounted for Altoona's only offense in the fifth inning on a two-run home run off Erie starter Bryan Sammons, his eighth of the season to make it a 3-2 game. Sammons struck out five over six innings before Erie's bullpen shut down the Curve over the final three frames.

Geronimo Franzua entered in the seventh inning for Altoona but could only record two outs, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk to put the game out of reach. Grant Ford got the final out of the inning, tossing 1.0 in total and allowing a run on no hits and four walks. Ford issued two walks with the bases loaded in the seventh and hit a batter with the bases loaded in the eighth. Michell Miliano got the final out of the eighth with a strikeout.

Matt Fraizer extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the loss, while Matt Gorski extended his own hitting streak to 11 games. Both went 1-for-4 for Altoona in the defeat. Joe Perez stretched his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in a 0-for-3 game.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with LHP Anthony Solometo set to take the ball against LHP Brant Hurter for Erie.

