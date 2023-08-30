Bowie Beats Akron 5-2

August 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Bowie Baysox scored in each of the first three innings while striking out 12 Akron batters to down the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Already on top 3-1 after six innings, the Baysox looked for some insurance in the seventh. A double by Dylan Beavers and single by Jackson Holliday put runners on the corners with no outs. After Will Dion picked up a big strikeout, John Rhodes and Billy Cook each knocked RBI singles to stretch Bowie's lead to 5-1.

Mound Presence

Jack Leftwich got the start for the RubberDucks and looked to be off to a fast start after getting a strikeout and pop out to open the game. Jud Fabian got to the right-hander for a solo home run and started the slow scoring for Bowie, but Leftwich was able to limit Bowie's damage to just a solo run in each inning. In total, Leftwich tossed three innings allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out three. Erik Sabrowski tossed a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts. Dion followed allowing the two runs over four innings while striking out eight Baysox. Tyler Thornton struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron used its speed to crack the scoreboard in the fourth as Angel Martinez lined a one-out triple to give the RubberDucks some life. Two batters later, Martinez came home on Korey Holland's RBI triple to make it 3-1 Bowie. The RubberDucks got a run closer in the ninth as Joe Naranjo singled home Joe Donovan to make it 5-2 Baysox.

Notebook

Dion's eight strikeouts tie a season-high and are the left-hander's most since being promoted to Akron on June 6...Connor Kokx extended his season-long hitting streak to six games...Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 2,486.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Ross Carver (1-4, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie righty Alex Pham (0-2, 2.63 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

