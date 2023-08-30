August 30, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN GAME ONE The Sea Dogs fell in the first game of the series, 3-1 to the Somerset Patriots last night. Somerset took the lead first in the top of the fourth after a two-run single for Jeisson Rosario. Nick Yorke put Portland on the board with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier. Yorke's twenty-second double of the season cut the Patriot's lead in half.With Spencer Jones at the plate in the top of the seventh, Eduardo Torrealba scored on a balk to extend the 3-1 Somerset lead.

YORKE KEEPS REACHING BASE Nick Yorke extended an eighteen-game on-base streak after going one-for-two with a pair of walks along with his 22nd double of the season. Yorke is now tied with Matthew Lugo for the most doubles on the team. The longest on-base streak of the season was recorded by Chase Meidroth. He reached base safely in 25 consecutive games from May 16th to June 21st.

SEA DOGS WELCOME 11 MILLIONTH FAN Last night at 5:41pm, the 11 millionth fan walked through the gates at Hadlock Field. William Cashman, seven years old from Freeport, Maine was the lucky fan, who was attending the game with his parents Andy and Emily Cashman. Cashman and his family received a Sea Dogs prize package that included a special 11 millionth fan Sea Dogs jersey and an assortment of items and gift cards from various Sea Dogs' partners. Cashman also threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. Through 55 openings this season the Sea Dogs have welcomed 344,905 fans to Hadlock Field, an average of 6,271 per game including 18 sellouts. The Sea Dogs' average of 6,271 fans per game ranks third in the Eastern League, third in Double-A baseball, and 16th out of the 120 Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS With the Patriots coming to Portland this week, it is a pivotol series when it comes to the Sea Dogs' playoff hopes. Somerset is currently in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 3.0 games behind the Patriots. Portland is currently in third place, 5.0 games out of first place.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 30, 2007- The Sea Dogs establish a new attendance record for the fifth straight year at Hadlock Field. In 64 openings in 2007, the Sea Dogs averaged a franchise record 6,521 fans per game, surpassing the previous mark of 6,358 fans in 2006.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. His last outing was on August 23rd versus Richmond and tossed 1.2 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking one and striking out one. He tied season-high with two home runs allowed. Liu has faced the Patriots twice this season. In two starts, he is 0-1 with 3.86 ERA and has tossed 9.1 innings allowing four runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out six.

Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2023

