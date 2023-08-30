Sea Dogs to Honor Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League Team on Thursday

August 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will be honoring the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team in a pregame ceremony on Thursday, August 31st when the Sea Dogs host the Somerset Patriots at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League all-star team won the New England Regional Championship marking just the fourth time and first since 2005 that a team from Maine advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"The Portland Sea Dogs and the entire state of Maine are proud of what these kids were able to accomplish," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We can't wait to recognize their accomplishment at Hadlock Field."

As part of the ceremony, the team will get a team photo on the field, throw out the ceremonial first pitches to Sea Dogs players, and take the field for the National Anthem alongside the Sea Dogs.

A special ticket link has been established for tickets for the game: https://fevogm.com/event/Graynew2. Tickets through the link are $10.00 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.