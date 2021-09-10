SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park for Final Homestand of the 2021 Season

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will return to UPMC Park for their final six games of 2021 as they host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) from Tuesday, September 14 through Sunday, September 19.

This series is the last chance for fans to redeem rainout tickets (rainchecks) and unused 2021 ticket vouchers. Fans can exchange rainout tickets for any game during the final homestand for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. 2021 rainout tickets and ticket vouchers will not be valid after September 19, 2021.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

All kids ages 12 and younger get to run the bases after the game thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Erie Piñatas | Copa de la Diversión

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Erie will participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, a season-long event series celebrating Hispanic/Latino culture. The UPMC Park game day experience will transformed with Latin music, colorful decorations, specialty food & drink items, and custom Erie Piñatas caps and jerseys to worn by the players.

All kids ages 12 and younger get to run the bases after the game thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light & Rocket 105

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi fountain drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for just $2 each.

All kids ages 12 and younger get to run the bases after the game thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

SeaWolves Howliday Spectacular presented by Ariens

Fireworks presented by Ariens

Winter Cap Giveaway presented by Ariens

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

The SeaWolves will celebrate a year's worth of holiday traditions in nine innings! Fans are encouraged to dress up in Santa hats, Halloween costumes, patriotic shirts, 2022 New Year's glasses, or other festive wear in recognition of their favorite holiday.

Join us for the final Zambelli fireworks show of the season. Fans can watch the fireworks from the field with the purchase of a light up product from the UPMC Park Team Store.

Howliday Jerseys: The SeaWolves will wear special Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys that will be auctioned off on the LiveSource app with proceeds benefiting the SeaWolves Community Fund.

The first 750 fans will receive an Erie SnowWolves winter cap.

All kids ages 12 and younger get to run the bases after the game thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Fan Appreciation Day

Camping Mug Giveaway presented by Fullington Trailways

Gates Open: 3 p.m. | First Pitch: 4:05 p.m.

Join us for Fan Appreciation Night as we celebrate our fans with over $10,000 worth of prizes from team partners. Several lucky fans will go home with a brand new Ariens snowblower. Fans will be randomly selected in order to win prizes. No purchase necessary. Must be in attendance to claim prizes.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a SeaWolves camping mug thanks to Fullington Trailways.

All kids ages 12 and younger get to run the bases after the game thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Season Finale / International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Gates Open: 12:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 1:35 p.m.

Shiver Me Timbers! It be the last chance to catch the Erie SeaWolves in 2021!

Erie FCU Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union Members can receive a free Smith's hot dog and Pepsi soft drink (must present Erie FCU member ID or credit card at time of purchase).

All kids ages 12 and younger get to run the bases after the game thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

Bring your glove and a ball and you can play catch in the outfield following the game.

