Coco Montes Collects Three Hits and RBI But Goats Fall in 12

September 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - Somerset Patriots outfielder Michael Beltre cracked an RBI double in the 12th inning leading the New York Yankees affiliate to a 6-5 victory against the Yard Goats on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Yard Goats battled back from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the eighth inning and took a 5-4 lead in the 11th on a sacrifice fly by Jameson Hannah. Colorado Rockies RHP Peter Lambert started his second straight game for Hartford on a Major League rehab assignment. He pitched three innings and allowed only a solo home run and had four strikeouts. Coco Montes had three hits, drove in a run and scored, for the Yard Goats who played their longest game of the season.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the third inning as Jesus Bastidas led off the inning with a solo homer off Yard Goats starter Peter Lambert. The Patriots added a run in the fifth inning on an error and took a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game with a run on three hits in the sixth inning off Somerset starter Jhony Brito. Matt Hearn and Jameson Hannah began the inning with back-to-back doubles and Coco Montes delivered a two-out RBI single, scoring Hearn from third base.

The Patriots added a pair of runs in the eighth inning on Thomas Molone's run-scoring single and Brandon Lockridge's RBI hit to make it 4-1.

Hartford tied the game with three runs in the eighth inning. The first run scored on an error and then Jose Gomez cracked a two-run single, scoring Michael Toglia and Willie MacIver to tie the game at 4-4. The Yard Goats took a 5-4 lead on a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning but the Patriots tied it as a batter was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the inning.

The Yard Goats continue their final road trip of the season, and will play a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.

--

Somerset 6, Hartford 5

WP-Kevin Gadea (2-1)

LP-Nick Kennedy (1-3)

T-4:18

A- 5,516

Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 10, 2021

