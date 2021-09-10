RubberDucks Announce 2022 Game Dates; Home Opener Is Tuesday, April 12

September 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) September 10, 2021 - The Akron RubberDucks have announced their 2022 Early Edition Schedule presented by Bridgestone, with dates for the 138-game 2022 Double-A season. The club will play 69 home games in 2022, beginning with the home opener against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday, April 12, at Canal Park, and concluding with the season finale against the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The schedule will largely consist of six-game series beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays. The RubberDucks will be home on 12 weekends throughout the season, playing 11 six-game series at home and one three-game series for a total of 69 home games.

"The exciting return of RubberDucks baseball to Canal Park in 2021 has us all looking forward to planning another great season for our fans in 2022," said RubberDucks General Manager & COO Jim Pfander. "With even more weekend games and dates spanning nearly six full months on the calendar, there will be even more chances for our guests to enjoy safe, affordable family fun in downtown Akron."

After a three-game season-opening road trip to Erie April 8-10, Akron will host Reading for six games April 12-16, with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 16, the day before Easter Sunday.

The RubberDucks will play a season-long 12-game homestand over 13 days around Memorial Day, with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats visiting Tuesday, May 24-Sunday, May 29 before Memorial Day Monday, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels in town Tuesday, May 31-Sunday, June 5.

The Fourth of July will mark the RubberDucks' only scheduled Monday game, as they open a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. That week's off day will be Tuesday, July 5, with Altoona also playing at Canal Park July 6-10. Following a four-day mid-season break Monday, July 18-Thursday, July 21, Akron will open a nine-game homestand, with three at home against the Erie SeaWolves July 22-24, and six at home with Harrisburg Senators Tuesday, July 26-Sunday, 31.

A full Early Edition Schedule presented by Bridgestone of home and away dates is available at akronrubberducks.com. Game times and promotions, including planned postgame fireworks nights, will be announced later.

Tickets for all remaining 2021 RubberDucks home games, along with ticket package information for the 2022 season, are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with regular season home games through Sept. 19. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.