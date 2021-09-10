Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve

September 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (59-51, 10.0 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (54-53, 13.5 GB SW Div, 5th)

RHP Beau Brieske (2-1, 3.03 ERA) VS. RHP Travis MacGregor (3-9, 6.69 ERA)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 / 6:00 PM / PNG FIELD

GAME #111 / ROAD GAME #57 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP Reese Olson (1-0, 3.14 ERA) vs. RHP Jeff Passantino 1-7, 4.76 ERA)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT ALTOONA, 2:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-6, 4.52 ERA) vs. LHP Trey McGough (4-5, 3.84 ERA)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VS. RICHMOND, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBa vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves came up short on Thursday night at PNG Field in Altoona, falling to the Altoona Curve 8-3. Erie matched a season-high with four errors committed, and struck out 13 times at the plate. For the fifth consecutive game, Erie allowed their opponent to strike in the first inning. Altoona hit Erie's Garrett Hill for a pair of base hits and a walk before Hill could record an out, while back-to-back base hits by Jack Suwinski and Daniel Amaral plated four runs. Erie did not break through against the Altoona lead until the fifth inning. Andrew Navigato opened the frame with a triple to center field, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dane Myers. After a quick pair of walks, Kerry Carpenter singled to right field to score Eric De La Rosa. In the seventh inning, De La Rosa doubled to open the inning, and a later wild pitch paved the way for him to score Erie's only other run of the night. Stepping into a relief role for the first time this season, Jesus Rodriguez took the final four innings for Erie, but he let up two runs in the fifth and eighth innings, leaving the game out of reach.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.