Get Orbit Bobblehead and Comic Book in Exclusive VIP Picnic September 18 at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - The mascot who inspired his own bobblehead will be uniquely celebrated at Canal Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets are available now for a special VIP Meet-and-Greet with Orbit that includes a guaranteed bobblehead and exclusive RubberDucks Tales comic book.

Tickets for the VIP are $55 each and available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

- Saturday, Sept. 18 Game Ticket located in the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace

- Guaranteed Orbit Superhero Bobblehead presented by WBNX-TV

- Exclusive RubberDucks Tales Comic Book

- Meet and Greet with Orbit from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in The Game Grill + Bar

- All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

- RubberDucks Cap

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code ORBIT).

The RubberDucks start a six-game homestand Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11:05 a.m. against the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park. Tickets are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with regular season home games through Sept. 19. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

