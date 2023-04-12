SeaWolves Fall to Altoona in Second Straight Lopsided Loss

April 12, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves tallied a season high in hits and runs scored but fell in a second-straight blowout loss to Altoona, 17-6.

The Curve started early with an eight-run second inning. Six runs were charged to SeaWolves starter Wilmer Flores (0-1), who took the loss. He lasted just 1.2 innings, giving up four hits, two walks, and a homer to Lolo Sanchez. Billy Lescher relieved Flores and gave up a two-run homer to Mason Martin. Martin had a huge day; he reached in his first five plate appearances with a double, two walks, and a pair of homers.

Altoona drove a season-high six home runs in the rout. Henry Davis, Andres Alvarez, and Matt Fraizer also added long balls.

For Erie, Gage Workman broke out. He started the SeaWolves' scoring with a long, second inning triple. He homered in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and tallied a second homer in the eighth. He had a homer from each side of the plate.

Colt Keith, Julio Rodriguez, and Mario Feliciano all had doubles. Rodriguez and Feliciano drove home runs on their extra-base hits.

Outfielder Bryant Packard tossed the ninth inning on the mound. He allowed a solo home run in an otherwise clean inning.

Travis MacGregor (1-0) got the win in relief for Altoona.

Erie and Altoona pick it back up tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. in the third game of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.