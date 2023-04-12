Sea Dogs Suffer First Loss of the Year 3-2 to Fisher Cats

April 12, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire- The Portland Sea Dogs (4-1) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-1) for their first loss of the season after a pair of homers from New Hampshire sealed the deal in a 3-2 defeat at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Sea Dogs loaded the bases in the top of the first inning then Phillip Sikes scored on a sacrifice fly by Niko Kavadas to put Portland on top, 1-0.

The Fisher Cats fired back in the same inning with a solo homer off the bat of Zach Britton, evening the score, 1-1.

Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp went on to retire ten Fisher Cats in order before allowing a single from Luis De Los Santos in the bottom of the sixth.

The offense was quiet on both sides until the top of the seventh when Portland plated another run off of an RBI single from Sikes that scored Stephen Scott and extended the lead, 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Steward Berroa blasted a two-run home run to put the Fisher Cats ahead for the first time in the game.

Portland was unable to regain the lead in the top of the ninth and the Fisher Cats secured the victory, 3-2.

RHP Adrian Hernandez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.0 inning of work with one strikeout, while LHP Jimmy Burnette (2) earned the save with one strikeout over 1.0 inning of relief. RHP Jacob Webb (1-1, 4.91 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while walking and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium tomorrow for game three of a six-game set against the Fisher Cats. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm. RHP Brian Van Belle will get the start for Portland, while New Hampshire's starter has not been announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.