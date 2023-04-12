April 12, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS REMAIN UNDEFEATED The Sea Dogs held on to a 9-7 victory last night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to remain undefeated. In the first inning, Stephen Scott brought home Nick Yorke with a fielder's choice putting the Sea Dogs up 1-0. However, the Fisher Cats were quick to counter as Zach Britton scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the same inning to even the score, 1-1. The scoring continued for the Fisher Cats in the bottom of the second after Zach Cook scored on a sacrifice fly to center field, putting New Hampshire on top, 2-1. Portland fired back in the top of the third after Matthew Lugo singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela to put the Sea Dogs on top, 3-2. Niko Kavadas singled to drive in Rafaela in the top of the fifth, extending Portland's lead, 4-2. Matthew Lugo scored Kavadas and Scott with a two-RBI double before Alex Binelas brought home Lugo with a double of his own, extending Portland's lead, 7-2. Luis De Los Santos doubled to score Orvelis Martinez in the bottom of the inning for New Hampshire, but the Fisher Cats continued to trail, 7-3. Portland plated another run in the top of the eighth inning off an RBI triple from Scott that scored Nick Yorke and continued the Sea Dog's lead, 9-5. Steward Berroa blasted a solo home run to right field to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, pulling New Hampshire within three, 9-6. Leo Jimenez doubled to score Berroa in the bottom of the ninth to score one more for the Fisher Cats but Portland held on, securing the 9-7 victory.

LET'S HEAR IT FOR RIO GOMEZ The lefty reliever tossed 2.1 perfect innings last night with six consecutive strikeouts. This season, Gomez has been perfect through 3.0 innings of relief and is perfect in save opportunities.

EARLY LEAGUE LEADERS Nick Yorke ranks fifth in the Eastern League in on-base percentage with .526. Alex Binelas is tied for the league lead with his three doubles and is second in extra base hits. Christian Koss and Ceddanne Rafaela are tied for the second-most stolen bases in the league with three.

HOW MANY OTHER UNDEFEATED TEAMS Portland is one of 11 teams in MiLB that remain undefeated. There are no Triple-A teams that are undefeated. At the Double-A level, the Arkansas Travelers and Richmond Flying Squirrels are still undefeated while the remaining teams are at the Single-A level.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are currently in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division, 1.0 games ahead of both New Hampshire and Somerset who are tied for second place. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Reading Fightin Phils are both winless and in last place of the division, 4.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 12, 2014 The Sea Dogs smacked out 15 hits in a 10-4 over New Britain at Hadlock Field. Carlos Rivero finished 2-for-5, 3 RBI and Mookie Betts knocked in two runs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp takes the bump for the first time this season. He made 7 starts for Portland in 2022 and finished the season 1-1 with 3.18 ERA. Sharp tossed 34.0 innings allowing 15 runs (12 earned) on 32 hits while walking 12 and striking out 31 and held opponents to .256 average.

