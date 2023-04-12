Harrisburg Downs Richmond

The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-6 Wednesday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg scored the winning run on a passed ball allowing Trey Harris to scamper home from third with the winning run.

Turning Point With the Senators trailing 5-1, Omar Meregildo hit a solo home run to make the score 5-2. The home run was the first of five consecutive runs the Senators scored over four innings.

On Capitol Hill Michael Cuevas started and went three innings in his double-A debut. Malvin Pena followed and went three perfect innings. Garvin Alston pitched a perfect frame. Orlando Ribalta allowed a run in the eighth but stranded a runner at third. Amos Willingham pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

With the Gavel Trey Harris had three hits in the game and scored the winning run. Omar Meregildo had two hits including a home run. Will Frizzell hit his first double-A home run. Four Senators had at least two hits in the game.

Filibusters One night after striking out 21 times, the Sens struck out just eight times... Harrisburg committed three errors, with two coming in the first inning... The loss was the first for Richmond this season...Game Time: 2:40...Attendance: 2,879.

On the Docket The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 12:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 11:45 a.m. April 12, 2023

