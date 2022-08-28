SeaWolves Come from Behind, Take Series over Senators

The first place SeaWolves battled from behind for the second straight game as they took down the Harrisburg Senators 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The SeaWolves finished the season series with the Senators taking 13 of the 18 meetings.

The SeaWolves took the lead against Harrisburg starter Jake Irvin in the top of the second inning. Gage Workman extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight straight games leading off with a base hit to center. Andrew Navigato then put the SeaWolves on the board with an opposite-field, two-run home run for a 2-0 lead. It was Navigato's 14th home run.

Harrisburg tied the game in the bottom of the fifth against Erie starter Chance Kirby. Jackson Cluff lined a comebacker that hit Kirby as he reached for an infield single. Gilbert Lara followed with an opposite-field two-run home run. Kirby would allow two more baserunners in the inning and got out of the jam with no additional damage.

Both starters took no-decisions. Kirby allowed two runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings. Irvin allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

The Senators took the lead in the bottom of the seventh against Erie reliever Elvis Alvarado. Alvarado walked Cluff to start the inning. Cluff stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. He scored on a Darren Baker base hit for a 3-2 lead.

Erie quickly regained the lead in the top of the eighth against Harrisburg reliever Jose Ferrer. Daniel Cabrera snapped an 0-for-19 skid at the plate with an opposite field single. Dane Myers followed with a base hit, extending his hitting streak to eight straight games. Parker Meadows grounded out, advancing the runners to second and third. Dillon Dingler laced a two-run double down the left field line putting Erie back ahead by a run.

The SeaWolves added an insurance run in the top of the ninth against Harrisburg closer Zach Brzycky. Joyce was hit by a pitch with one out, advanced to second on a Jon Rosoff groundout and moved to third on a passed ball. Cabrera doubled home Joyce for a 5-3 lead.

Adam Wolf worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his second career save.

Alvarado (3-1) earned the win allowing a run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout in one inning.

Ferrer (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and a strikeout.

