Martinez and Bullpen Help Ducks to 5-2 Win over Richmond

August 28, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Angel Martinez drives in four and five relievers combine to toss six scoreless to help the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the RubberDucks looked to take the late lead. Jhonkensy Noel started off the inning with a double before moving to third on Micah Pries ground out. Angel Martinez brought Noel home with a sac-fly to right to give Akron the 3-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Thomas Ponticelli got the start for Akron and was missing Richmond bats for most of his outing. Ponticelli struck out five of the first nine to face him while allowing just one man to reach in that span. In total, Ponticelli tossed three innings allowing two runs on one hit while striking out five. Aaron Pinto followed with an inning and third scoreless striking out three. Brett Daniels tossed an inning and two thirds with two strikeouts. Mason Hickman and Kyle Marman each tossed scoreless innings. Cade Smith tossed a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

After Richmond took the early lead, Akron tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. After Pries walked to open the inning, Martinez lined one just inside the left field foul pole to make give Akron the 2-0 lead. Looking for insurance late, the RubberDucks added more in the eighth. Noel and Pries opened the inning with back-to-back doubles to make it 4-2 RubberDucks before Martinez tripled into center field to score Pries and make it 5-2 Ducks.

Notebook

RubberDucks pitchers combined to strikeout 14 Richmond batters while walking just five...Martinez hit his second Double-A home run and first from the right side of the plate...Game Time: 2:32...Attendance: 4,108.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before traveling to Altoona to start a six-game series with the Curve on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:00 p.m. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.